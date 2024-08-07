Blake Lively felt "so lucky" to wear Britney Spears' multi-coloured Versace dress to the premiere of her new film.

Blake Lively wore Britney Spears' Versace dress to her latest movie premiere

The 'Gossip Girl' star, 36, paid tribute to the pop superstar by walking the red carpet at a screening of 'It Ends With Us' in New York on Tuesday (06.08.24) wearing a glitzy gown previously seen on Spears back in 2002 - and Blake felt honoured to be able to wear the special frock.

She told PEOPLE: "It is Britney’s actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met, but it’s on me … I feel so lucky."

Blake went on to add a sweet message in honour of Spears on her Instagram page, writing: "Today’s mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories.

"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come."

Blake recently revealed she's been enjoying the "method dressing" technique to help bring her movie characters to life. She has been wearing a lot of florals while promoting 'It Ends With Us' because she plays a florist named Lily Bloom in the film - and she revealed the idea originally came about when she embraced the style of her character in 2018 thriller 'A Simple Favor' to help give the movie a marketing push.

She explained to PEOPLE: "I'm so excited method dressing is such a thing now because years ago when I did 'A Simple Favor', people were like, ‘Why are you dressing like your character? Why are you in suits?'

"And I was like, because we have no marketing money to promote this movie. It's a small movie and the only thing people really pay attention to at these junket interviews is the photos of fashion so if I just wear men's suits, people are going to go, 'Why is she just wearing suits?'

"And then they're going to go, 'Oh, because she's in a movie and she's wearing men' suits.' It's a marketing hack to try to get people to pay attention to our movie. And it worked."