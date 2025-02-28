Lachi uses her fashion sense as a form of "self-expression".

Lachi uses fashion as a form of 'self-expression'

The 'Lift Me Up' singer - who suffers from Coloboma and is declared legally blind -wants to "amplify" her differences to the world through her sense of style and "celebrate" herself in the process.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I believe that someone’s fashion, someone’s style, the way they show up in the world, it says a good amount about their self-expression. To me, I use fashion to celebrate all parts of myself, whether it is to amplify my disability culture, whether it is to give a wink and a nod to my blackness and my African heritage, whether or not it is for me to feel boss that day, feel sexy that day, feel kind of like a blend in that day. Because not every day is a big social media moment. "And so I use my fashion to really self-express."

The 'That Kinda Black' hitmaker also wants to raise awareness by leaning into her "culture" with the canes she carries to aid herself and it is all ultimately about taking "pride" in all the elements that make up her personality.

She said: "But beyond that, I use it to elevate the different parts of my identity that I recognize folks need to know, see, and hear more about. So it’s why I definitely lean into my disability pride and culture with my glam canes. It’s why I really celebrate my cornrows. For a long time, I would have straight hair wear wigs and stuff like that. And I decided, you know what? I want to really celebrate the Black side of myself through my style. But lastly, it’s like I want to celebrate who I am. So I am a New Yorker, I’m Aries, I’m very passionate, but I’m cheeky and funny. I’m camp, but I’m easygoing. All of those things, I want it to be able to squish into my fashion."