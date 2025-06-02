Debbie Harry wants an exhibition of her old stage costumes.

The Blondie frontwoman has kept "everything" she's worn in the public eye over the years and wants to give her fans the chance to get close to her distinctive glamorous punk garb.

Asked which of her outfits she still has, the 79-year-old star told People magazine: "I have everything.

"I have everything, and I hope to put on a little exhibition at some point.”

The 'Atomic' hitmaker previously spoke of how she has "reworked" some of her old outfits into "more modern" garments.

She told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "They’re all kept really well in a special place. I’ve actually surprised myself at how organised they are. I cherish them. I’ve taken some of the colours and designs and reworked them into more modern applications … I guess I really do have a strong relationship with fashion."

The 'Call Me' hitmaker has admitted she favours comfort over style these days, though she's still keen to look her best.

She told InStyle magazine: "In general, I always try to dress for comfort. I don't like to be too distracted by my clothing because I still want it to complement me and make my body look its best. You know, the normal things."

Debbie still enjoys wearing skirts and boots, as she says she feels "comfortable" in "short skirts".

She said: "I always felt very comfortable in short skirts and thigh-high boots. It just worked for me. But when I'm working with a stylist, I try to be open-minded because sometimes you get a really good surprise that leads you in a new direction."

And when it comes to specific designers, the 'One Way Or Another' singer thinks Balenciaga is "one of the best".

She explained: "Balenciaga is one of the best. I love representing what a designer is thinking. They have these big references in their mind, and it's like a whirlpool that washes around and something amazing pops out for us to wear. I was recently at the Coach show, and they dressed me in a beautiful look that had Jean-Michel Basquiat drawings on it. That was really exciting for me to wear."