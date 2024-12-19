Bob Dylan's classic looks have been recreated in a new collection by denim brand Levi's.

The company teamed up with Arianne Phillips - the costume designer who worked on new Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown' starring Timothee Chalamet - to create a capsule collection with Levi's Vintage Clothing which includes a pair of 1955 501 jeans with boot-cut insert as well as a D belt and a suede jacket.

Arianne revealed Dylan's then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo customised his original jeans for him to help him wear them over a pair of boots. She told WWD: "She helped him figure out his style because his jeans were not fitting nicely over his boots.

"She literally cut the inside seam of his jeans and put an insert of another piece of denim so they'd fit nicely around the boot - and this was way before the denim flare."

Arianne struggled to track down the exact style of jeans worn by the musician, but Paul O'Neill - Levi's Vintage Clothing's head designer - found them in the brand's archive revealing them to be 501 XX and 606 Super Slims.

The pair's collaboration over her work on the film led them to create the capsule collection.

Paul said of the project: "It was exciting to reproduce Dylan's original jeans with the inserted panel and include unique ephemera in the presentation, ensuring our new collection captures the film's romantic themes while faithfully recreating the iconic Levi's look of an unparalleled genius."

Timothee plays the music legend in the new film directed by Jim Mangold with Elle Fanning playing Sylvie Russo - a renamed version of Suze Rotolo - and Dylan had a lot of input on the film.

When asked about collaborating with the veteran musician, Mangold told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was a pleasure. It was not mysterious, like: 'Whoa, he’s the Mad Hatter and has seven masks'.

"He had seen 'Copland', my second movie. He had questions about it, he liked Sylvester Stallone in it. Really kind of regular.

"The most interesting aspect that came out of that time with him - besides a green light to make the movie - was that Bob also was a little baffled about the events that went down in the course of our movie.

"He wasn’t as dogmatic [about playing folk] as people assume. Bob loved rock ‘n’ roll from the beginning. It wasn’t like he came to New York to become only a folk musician. It’s what happened. I really identify with him in that he never had a box for himself in his mind."