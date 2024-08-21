Bob Mackie "hardly" ever had "any trouble" with celebrity clients.

Bob Mackie has opened up about dressing celebrities

The legendary costume designer has opened up about his years working with stars such as Cher, Carol Burnett, Barbra Streisand and RuPaul and insisted he always took the time to get to know them properly so he could make them the perfect outfit - and pretty much all of them were well-behaved.

He told WWD.com: "They just become part of my family. People say, 'Oh, well, didn't you have trouble with any of them?' and I say, 'Hardly any - I really had the best people working with me. They liked what I did and I loved what they did.

"When you dress somebody, you've really got to know them inside and out especially if they're performers. You have to know what's good for them and how to make them look the best. Also, having a knowledge of their talents helps."

Bob's career is the focus of a new documentary called 'Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion' and he's admitted he never thought he would get the chance to be involved in making a film.

He said of the project: "I never thought in a million years that I'd be doing one of those. But it was just fun to do, and to watch yourself change over the years," he said. "You're just hoping that it will look good, be entertaining and look fun."

It comes after Carol Burnett previously admitted Bob worked incredibly hard during his time on her self-titled TV show - revealing he would often make up to 70 costumes a week.

She told Interview magazine: "Bob Mackie designed 65 to 70 costumes a week ... In 11 years, that comes to about 17,000 costumes. He’s amazing."