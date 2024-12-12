Bobbi Brown says the biggest impact of her career has been being able to "empower women".

Bobbi Brown says her biggest accomplishment in the beauty business has been making women 'feel good'

The beauty mogul founded her eponymous beauty brand in 1991 - which was bought by Estée Lauder in 1995 - but announced her departure from the label in December 2016 and went on to launch Jones Road in 2020.

The 67-year-old makeup artist has had many career accomplishments over the years, but she is most proud of making women "feel good" in their bodies "through makeup".

She told WWD: "I’ve been able to empower women to feel good in their bodies through makeup, by offering makeup that demystified and simplified the beauty industry. Plus, giving women permission to be themselves. People stop me and tell me this all the time, and never more so than since I started Jones Road. Jones Road has been the most explosive reach of my career. There’s nothing that makes me feel better than when people tell me how much I’ve meant to them and their growth."

Despite a glittering career and being given “amazing” opportunities to work with huge stars, the entrepreneur insists she could “never” have imagined how successful her businesses would be when she first started out in 1991.

She said: “Never! If I was able to visualise the universe, I would have turned around and gone home, because I’m — I know it’s hard to believe — but I’m just a very simple, normal person who feels my most comfortable when I’m myself, around my posse of family and friends. I’m pretty low- maintenance and simple. My career has brought me to some incredible places that I never could have imagined, from embassies all over the world giving parties in my honour to being in a motorcade after doing Dr. Jill Biden’s makeup to being at Mick Jagger’s house for dinner because I did his then-girlfriend’s fashion show. My career has allowed me such amazing opportunity, and I’m beyond proud of my place in the beauty industry.”

Early on, Bobbi learned that trying to be like other people wouldn’t get her far.

She added: “Honestly, I was never someone who tried to be like other people. I tried in the beginning, and it just didn’t fit. So I just kind of went away and did my own thing.”