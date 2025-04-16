Lo Bosworth will never "touch a filler again".

The 38-year-old reality star is happy to be "transparent" about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone and explained her doctors and dermatologists suggested she "reconsider" some of them if she wants to use laser treatments as an alternative.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “I’m somebody that has always been pretty transparent about what I’ve done. I get Botox. I’ve had a little filler in my chin. I’ve even had the under-eye filler that I got dissolved because I felt like it was just not a good idea to keep it there in the long run.

“The lasers can make the filler come to the surface weird.

“I have had a pretty big shift towards a different longevity approach. I don’t think I’ll ever touch a filler again.”

The former 'Hills' star also insisted she would never try "vagina steaming".

She said: “That is not good for you. That is not going to support your vaginal microbiome.”

Lo has launched her own Love Wellness Intimate Skin Support Spray, which removes bacteria and helps prevent against UTIs.

She said: “You can use it after the gym, intimacy, travelling, swimming etc. When you’re travelling, wet bathing suit, there’s so many use cases.”

And the star has enjoyed creating an accessible product, which costs $20, for "women everywhere".

She said: “I think through the Walmart launch, accessibility is so important on products like this, and especially right now, like, we’re going into a recession, and so you want to be able to access the healthcare products that you need at affordable prices.

“And that’s what we really do best at Love Wellness, is create incredible innovation with top of the line ingredients, but we do it at affordable prices.”

Lo previously urged young fans to stay away from skincare products containing retinol.

She said: “Young skin doesn’t need retinol and all of those active ingredients.

"I think it can be prematurely aging the skin. It can be too rough on the skin."