'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley has landed a new role as a UK and Ireland ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

Simone Ashley has a new beauty ambassador role

The 29-year-old actress - who plays Kathani "Kate" Sharma/Bridgerton on the raunchy hit Netflix period drama - has been hailed for "embracing and owning her worth" by the beauty giant.

Amelie Fortier-Cyr, GM of L’Oréal Paris UK and Ireland, commented: “As a brand that empowers women and self worth, we have been celebrating women in cinema for 27 years as the official partner of the festival.

“To celebrate women, talent, diversity and freedom of expression in cinema.

“Simone is the absolute embodiment of each of these things.

“Especially when it comes to diversity and representation, embracing and owning her worth.”

She joins a roster that includes supermodel Kendall Jenner and Hollywood star Viola Davis.

Simone said: “To stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most inspiring and beautiful women in the world."

Simone previously revealed she wants to create her own beauty line.

The 'Sex Education' actress hopes she can work on a product range for young black women who often struggle to find the right items for their hair and skin needs.

She told British Vogue: “I want them to be like, ‘Yes, I’ve got exactly the right products for me.’”

Simone gets "really emotional" talking about her makeup artist Alex Babsky and hairstylist Peter Lux because of how well they understand her beauty needs.

She said: “I get emotional talking about this.

“They understand my skin and the texture of my hair, and when getting ready for events, we find the joy within it. And it’s not a superficial thing – it’s about normalising dark skin and curly hair for girls who need to see that normalised.”