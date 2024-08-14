Britney Spears felt a "huge difference" in her personality when she dyed her hair platinum blonde.

Britney Spears has reflected on how she felt when she dyed her hair platinum blonde

The 42-year-old pop superstar has sported fair locks throughout much of her career but following a brief break from social media, took to her platform on Tuesday (14.08.24) to share a throwback clip of herself from the first time she decided to go silvery-blonde with her hair.

She wrote on Instagram: "First time I went platinum blonde ever !!! Honestly it was a huge difference !!! I became this cool character right when the camera came on !!!! Then I don’t know what happened!!! Throwback exactly a year ago!"

The 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker has sported a number of different hairstyles throughout her career and found worldwide fame when she wore honeyed pigtails fashioned with pink hair ties as part of her schoolgirl ensemble for her '...Baby One More Time' video.

Throughout the early 2000s, Britney favoured a bright blonde look but then infamously shaved her head in 2007 before opting for dark brown locks for a period of time.

On the cover of her 2007 album 'Blackout', she wore a jet black wig but quickly went back to her signature blonde for the 'Circus' album two years later, and in more recent years has coloured her hair a variety of shades including red, pink and purple.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker revealed in her 2023 autobiography 'The Woman In Me' - which was released following the termination of a conservatorship that had given her immediate family control over her finances, career decisions and other aspects of her life - that her natural colour is in fact black.

She wrote: "I'm not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb. And I also know that I'm not blonde. My real hair colour is black."