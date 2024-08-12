Britney Spears has responded to Blake Lively wearing her Versace dress with an "updated" version of the garment.

Britney Spears wearing the Versace dress in question back in 2003

The '...Baby One More Time' shared a video of herself on Instagram in the new gown dancing to the song 'Your Love' by The Outfield as she referenced the actress' decision to wear the rainbow butterfly dress to the premiere of her film 'It Ends With Us' recently.

Britney captioned her post: "Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress. I'm no @blakelively but I like it... show my legs."

The dress featured some design tweaks including side cutouts, a thigh-high slit and crisscrossing straps which the pop star paired with nude pumps and diamond jewellery.

Blake described how she felt "so lucky" to get to wear Britney's dress on the red carpet in New York last week and posted a sweet message in honour of the singer on her Instagram story.

The 36-year-old actress wrote: "Today’s mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories.

"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come."

She added to PEOPLE: "It is Britney’s actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met, but it’s on me … I feel so lucky."