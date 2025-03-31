Burberry were "honoured" to design for Usher's tour.

Usher is currently on tour

The 46-year-old singer has a wide range of custom looks for his 'Past Present Future' European shows and the fashion house were keen to "pay tribute to London" in their contributions, while reflecting Usher's "status as a world wide superstar".

Burberry creative director Daniel Lee told WWD: “We were honoured to be asked to create custom looks for Usher’s performances.

“Usher is a true icon but also a personal friend and we wanted to make sure that his status as a worldwide superstar was reflected. Usher has incredible on-stage charisma that we wanted to channel but also pay tribute to London.

“In honour of Savile Row, we created a black tailoring look, embroidered with a traditional herringbone pattern. In tribute to our check, we created a uniform-inspired disco ball look, embellished in silver and green shades.

"The military jacket has a knitted silver military rope detail for closure too. As everyone knows, Usher is a very talented skater — so we created a pair of custom roller skates for the looks.”

David Koma created two looks for the 'Yeah!' hitmaker, one of which incorporated oversized crystals in keeping with the theme of his current spring collection.

He said: “The tabard comes directly from the collection while the trousers featuring crystal hand-embroidery and the other pieces were custom-designed specifically for Usher.

"[The second look features] an extraordinary oversize faux fur coat. I spent a long time sourcing the perfect faux fur — one with rich depth of color and a truly luxurious feel — and I’m so excited to see it take center stage.

"Not only is it my first time working with him but it also marks my debut in custom menswear. I officially launched the menswear side of my brand last June and I wanted to wait for the perfect project to introduce it on a grand scale. I couldn’t have asked for a better first collaborator — Usher is a true icon and his music was such a defining part of my younger years.”

During the show, Usher also wears outfits from the likes of Celine, Missoni, Ralph Lauren and Mowalola but the 'OMG' singer can't single out a favourite.

He said: “I love what we’ve created collectively.

“I love music. I love entertainment. I always love fashion. I have a grand respect for the work that they do

“It’s a bit of a challenge at times because there are so many changes, but I’m doing it because this is the part that makes me love what I do."