Burlesque star Dita Von Teese bans zips from her striptease costumes

The 52-year-old burlesque star believes she is the "most famous stripper in the world", and as a result she doesn't want to take the easy option of ever using a costume with a zip - because Dita insists she should be doing something "more complicated than anyone else".

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: "I worked with a costume designer once who asked me, ‘Have you ever thought of using a zip?’ I said, ‘No, I’ve never even considered it, not even once.’ Instead we try and come up with maniacal ways of doing a striptease.

"You can’t be the most famous stripper in the world and not be doing some s**t that’s more complicated than anyone else.

"You want to figure out how to make it harder, how to level it up."

Dita's costumes are her "biggest extravagance in life", and she even keeps a record of how easy or hard it was to get out of her incredible outfits.

She said: "Costumes are my biggest extravagance in life and they have to be otherworldly.

"None of the costumes in my show are things you can wear or buy on the street.

"I have a little book where I keep a score: me vs the costume.

"When I did Crazy Horse I wore this incredible pearl corset and it was like a Houdini trick to get out of, and that’s the point.

"I like to create something absurd that no one else would take on."

Dita keeps in shape for her shows by doing weights, Pilates and barre classes, but she is not "obsessed" with exercise.

She added: "I don’t get obsessed with it.

"I tell myself that my body is strong and I work out when I can.

"Sometimes I choose between sleep and exercise. Doing the shows all the time keeps me at a certain physical level."