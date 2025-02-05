Jaden Smith's castle headpiece from the Grammy Awards can be custom made for $4,500.

Jaden Smith wore the unique headpiece at the Grammy Awards

The 26-year-old star and his sister Willow were at the ceremony on Sunday (02.02.25) to support their dad Will - who was presenting at the awards - and he turned heads with his unique outfit featuring an Abodi headpiece modelled on a Transylvanian castle.

The design team behind the piece wrote on Instagram: "The artistic headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori."

The item is available to ordered custom made from its website, with just one left in stock.

The product description for the Wearable Vampire Castle Headpiece reads: "This creation embodies the brand's essence and origins, drawing inspiration from films and vampire legends, as well as historical narratives.

"Designed by Dora Abodi, a descendant of an ancient noble family from Transylvania, the headpiece pays homage to a rich lineage that traces back to the 16th century under the reign of Prince István Báthori.

"It subtly evokes the infamous legend of Elizabeth Báthori, known in folklore as a vampiric figure."

The website adds that the design "merges both history and fiction" showcasing "the power of mythology, folklore and art".

The listing continues: "The *Vampire Castle* headpiece is not merely a fashion accessory, but a symbol of eternity, sensuality, and resilience.

"It reminds us of the importance of understanding our origins, the need for personal renewal, and the courage to remain steadfast in our dreams and ideas.

"It encourages bold individuality, refusing to conform or blend into the background. The inhabitants of the ABODI Vampire Castle are warriors of legend — fearless, bold and eternal."

Willem Dafoe once wore a very similar look for his cover shoot for QT Italia Man of the Year in 2023, while Eva Herzigova sported an Abodi piece for Numero magazine last year.