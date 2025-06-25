Carrie Coon can "play older" in Hollywood because she never got Botox.

The 44-year-old actress has revealed how her decision to shun cosmetic procedures and embracing aging has had an impact on the roles open to her.

She told Glamour magazine: "We all have a way we present in the world. The perception of me is that I am verbal, intellectual.

"My voice is lower and I don’t have Botox, so I tend to play older than I am. And so I’ve always had a gravitas or some authority.”

Despite being an advocate for "authenticity", Carrie admitted she still has her own moments of self doubt.

She said: “Authenticity is more evocative than any kind of engineering you might consider doing to your face or your body.

“Now, this is not the message coming from culture. As a woman who is 44, watching myself in HD is not easy, and it’s not comfortable.”

That means she does occasionally have moments of debating Botox or injections, while she has still undergone skincare treatments like baby lasers, gua sha and myofascial massages.

She added: "I like science-based skin care. But I’m not going to inject anything into my face. It’s just...I think it’s scary and strange.”

However, she insisted there is "no judgement" for anyone who goes decide to go down that route.

She said: "You’ve got to do what makes you feel good, what makes you feel like the authentic version of yourself. That is not my place to judge, but I know people are going to judge me.”

Carrie - who has two children with husband Tracy Letts - joked that the best way to stay youthful is to simply marry someone older.

She quipped: "That’s a great trick. ou’ll always be young and beautiful when your husband is 15 years older than you.”

Meanwhile, Carrie revealed her more "complex" roles are largely the result typecasting, and a world away from her true self.

She said: "To my family, I am just a goofball.

"It’s surprising when they see the sort of goofier, sillier side of me on camera, which very rarely comes out in the roles I play."