Cate Blanchett says having a colour-coded wardrobe and re-wearing items makes her life a lot easier.

The 55-year-old star has long been a champion of sustainability, urging celebrities and designers to repurpose materials and rework fashion, and not only is it better for the planet, but it also makes getting dressed for a red carpet a breeze.

She told PORTER of taking up her friend's advice to colour code her clothes: “And then I started to re-wear things I hadn’t worn for a long time; things that I inherited from my mother and my grandmother.

The environmentalist added how "on days when you’re preoccupied, or you haven’t slept or you still haven’t shed the dream or the nightmare. And you just think, ‘I'm going to go naked today. It would be easier, more truthful.'"

The Academy Award winner previously pointed out that as well as the practical issues for the environment when it comes to only wearing items once, there is also an emotional attachment there too.

She told Women's Wear Daily last year: "It’s just not sustainable to wear things once and then discard them, or to put one’s things in an ‘archive'.

“It’s also, these red carpet moments, for me, are a repository of really deep memories and of celebration and gathering together.

"So the idea that you could wear something again means that the piece accrues those memories."

That was a big proponent in her collaborations with Louis Vuitton's artistic director of watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof.

The pair worked together for a third time on Cate's Cannes Film Festival red carpet style, and it's a partnership she values.

She added: "I’m such a huge admirer of her reference points. She’s got so many fantastic, interesting left-field references that she brings to bear.

"And the fact that she’s into reworking pieces, and going back into the archives, but also finding offcuts and previously used discarded jewels, just [demonstrates] that we don’t always have to use something new.

“I’m so excited that she’s alive to the possibilities.”