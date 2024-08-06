Channing Tatum's Versace Eros campaign will debut the collection’s latest fragrance Eros Energy.

Channing Tatum's Versace campaign to debut new Eros Energy fragrance

The 44-year-old actor is the new face of Versace Eros men’s fragrances, including Eros Energy, "the newest eau de parfum pour homme by Versace".

A message on the Italian luxury fashion company's website states: "The scent is inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the Mediterranean coastline; the freshness of its scenery, the wildness of the air, and the luxury of a vast Italian vacation.

"The Eros fragrance collection takes its name from the mythological God of love in all its glory, energy, passion, and intensity. Eros Energy joins existing Eros and Eros Flame fragrances in the signature collection for men."

This is the actor's first time working on a campaign for Versace and it will include a short film for the brand, along with images of Channing holding the fragrances and shooting a bow and arrow, which have been posted on the website.

Channing - who has worn Versace on numerous red carpets and is a friend of the company’s chief creative officer Donatella Versace - previously told WWD: "When I started modelling in the 2000s, Versace was the brand I always wanted to work with but never did, so this campaign feels extra special and personal to me. The Versace name has such a strong meaning to so many around the world, and to be a part of that legacy is a real privilege. Donatella is a true icon and friend and I am so excited to see the reaction to what we’ve created together.”

Donatella added: "I loved working with Channing for this shoot. Not only does he look amazing, he also put his heart into this campaign.

"He shows strength and power and is also one of the kindest and most charming men I have met. He defines modern masculinity. The perfect Versace man. There is no one better to embody Eros."