Chappell Roan says her fashion sense is "like a Halloween" costume.

Chappell Roan says her fashion sense is 'like a Halloween' costume

The 27-year-old pop star admitted that she is not really a fan of the spooky October holiday per se but when it comes to her signature looks - which include a white painted face, bright orange hair and an array of extravagant outfits - she can definitely see the correlation.

She told W Magazine: "I am not a Halloween girl. My favorite Halloween costumes I admire from afar, because I’m always the bitch who has the cat ears on and that’s it. My work outfit is like Halloween! But when I was a child, I was a red M+M for three years in a row."

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker has seen "so many" of her fans dress up as her over the course of the last six months and is thrilled that her audience is now expanding to include children as well as adults.

She said: " I’ve seen so many baby Chappell Roans. There’s so many different outfits to choose from! That is something new in the past six months—the audience is growing to include children, and it’s so cute. 'Hot to Go!' taught them how to spell and dance."

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-wnning star recently attended Paris Fashion Week and was surprised at just how short individual show is and embraced having the chance to explore different looks throughout.

She said: "I don’t know why I expected every show to be two hours long, but they are literally nine minutes, 12 minutes. It was kind of refreshing. I was in the makeup chair for the entirety of Paris Fashion Week—it was so crazy: changing looks, changing wigs, go, go, go. I didn’t realize that this was a dream I always had. But it was very interesting for my psyche, because when I walked into a fashion show, it had nothing to do with a performance I was about to give, or a speech, or writing a song. It was truly just about how I looked. I don’t know if I want to feel that way all the time, but I thought it was incredible to wear these outfits. The Valentino, in particular, was so gorgeous. It was amazing."