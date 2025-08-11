Chappell Roan's huge wig in The Subway video was a piece of "wearable sculpture" inspired by a look previously seen on Julia Fox.

Chappell Roan wore a wig made out of 35 bundles of human hair for her latest music video

In her latest promo, the singer is seen wearing a long, curly wig made from 35 bundles of real human hair and now her hair stylist John Novotny has revealed the idea came about after he created a similar look for actress/model Julia

Novotny told WWD: "I had recently made a wig on my client, Julia Fox, to go with an amazing Dilara Findikoglu dress that looked like the Birth of Venus.

"The Dilara gown was sheer lace and had tracks of hair sewn into it to look like the hair was draping down Julia's body, and we made a matching black wig that we tucked into the dress to make the hair appear thigh-length. That look and [the request from Chappell Roan's stylist for the video] really got me inspired."

In the video, the singer is seen riding the subway wearing an outfit made entirely out of hair.

Novotny went on to compare the look he created for Chappell to a "woolly mammoth" and insisted it was "wearable sculpture".

He added: "I wanted to create something that pushed the boundary of what hair can be.

"The idea of a full silhouette made entirely from hair felt both surreal and intimate. It's a wearable sculpture, yet deeply tied to her beauty and iconic, fiery red hair that pushes boundaries beyond just length."

It comes after Chappell recently declared her fashion sense is "like a Halloween" costume.

The 27-year-old pop star admitted she is not really a fan of the spooky October holiday but she can definitely see the correlation when it comes to her signature looks.

She told W Magazine: "I am not a Halloween girl. My favorite Halloween costumes I admire from afar, because I’m always the b**** who has the cat ears on and that’s it.

"My work outfit is like Halloween! But when I was a child, I was a red M+M for three years in a row."

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker admitted she has seen "so many" of her fans dress up as her over the course of the last six months and is thrilled that her audience is now expanding to include children as well as adults.

She added: " I’ve seen so many baby Chappell Roans. There’s so many different outfits to choose from! That is something new in the past six months - the audience is growing to include children, and it’s so cute. Hot to Go! taught them how to spell and dance."