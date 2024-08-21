Charli XCX has brought her "Brat summer" to Kim Kardashian’s Skims range.

The singer - who scored a huge hit with her album 'Brat' when it was released in June - has teamed up with the reality TV star's shapewear range for a new campaign modelling the Cotton Rib and Cotton Fleece styles alongside some cute puppies and Charli has declared she's bringing her ‘Brat’ style to the brand.

She said in a statement: "Skims empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat.

"I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised. Shooting with [art director] Petra [Collins] for this campaign was a dream and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also the puppies were beyond cute."

Kim, who serves as Skims’ Chief Creative Officer, praised Charli as a “one-of-a-kind talent” whose involvement marks an exciting time for the company.

She added that both Charli and Petra are “at the forefront of culture".

Charli joins a long list of famous faces who have modelled for the brand, including Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Nelly Furtado, Cardi B, Kim Cattrall, and Usher.

The new collection will be available for purchase starting August 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Since dropping her latest album, Charli XCX has sparked a social media craze dubbed ‘Brat summer.’

The trend, which Charli describes as including "a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra," captures a carefree, party-loving vibe.

In a TikTok video, she defined ‘Brat’ as becoming ‘that girl who’s a bit messy, loves to have a good time, and maybe says some silly things."