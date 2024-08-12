Charli XCX has inspired a revival for Von Dutch.

Charli XCX is a key factor behind Von Dutch's revival

The 32-year-old pop star released a song named after the US fashion brand earlier this year and searches for the company have soared during the singer's 'Brat Summer' trend.

Marc Benitez, chief operating officer at Von Dutch, told WWD: "Charli XCX's song 'Von Dutch' has been a game-changer during such an important time of our brand evolution. Her bold and rebellious energy – and empowering 'Brat Summer' movement – perfectly encapsulates what Von Dutch stands for.

"Her influence has bridged the gap between our loyal fans and a whole new audience discovering us for the first time.

"We're honoured to be part of this cultural resurgence where people are not just wearing our clothes, but embodying the true spirit of Von Dutch. We couldn't be more excited for Charli XCX, as well as this dynamic chapter in our journey."

Von Dutch was worn by stars including Britney Spears and Paris Hilton during its heyday back in the early 2000s and a fashion expert says the brand has a "shameless" appeal that pre-dates the world of social media.

Amanda Marzolf of Underscore Talent said: "You can feel the same significance with 'Brat' right now, especially for Gen Z women in a nearly kindred way. The nostalgic urge to let it all go and let your bra strap show.

"(And) this resurgence feels right on time. Last summer was the year of 'Barbie', this time around it's the rise of 'Brat'.

"Women are empowered and the way to capitalise is to lean into key moments surrounding badass women like Charli XCX – women who embody the same unique fearlessness. Engage with music festivals and sustain by letting new and fresh creators make content inherently true to who they are."