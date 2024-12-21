Charlize Theron is the new face of Dior Capture.

Charlize Theron will star in a new Dior Capture advert in January

The 49-year-old actress-and-model will star in a new campaign for the brand’s relaunched Capture Totale skincare line, with the first advert set to air on January 1, 2025.

After two decades as the face of the French fashion house's signature scent, Dior J'adore, Charlize recently bagged two new roles as the luxury brand’s high jewellery and skincare ambassador, and the South African beauty couldn’t be more thrilled to continue the partnership.

She told WWD: “I have actually become part of the Dior household for over twenty years now, and to be able to continue this relationship in a brand-new and amazing capability is such an honour."

The ‘Old Guard’ star continues to use her work with Dior to speak out on causes close to her heart, such as empowering women, in tandem with her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

She went on: “Dior Capture reveals all the strength of ladies worldwide, whatever their backgrounds, their stories and their life options.

“Dior provides a message of universal womanhood that looks beyond each lady’s character and distinct character, to draw strength from within and expose an unparalleled source of self-confidence: gorgeous and younger skin.”

Véronique Courtois, CEO of Parfums Christian Dior, added: “Her charm, intelligence and worths have actually characterised the Dior lady, and her credibility provides significant trustworthiness to this project.”

Meanwhile, Charlize previously declared that she likes to rip up the rule book when it comes to beauty.

The Oscar-winning star told ELLE UK: "Beauty is subjective, I don’t think there should be any rules! The best looks happen when you take risks."

Asked what the best beauty advice she's received is, she replied: "My hairstylist Adir has taught me never to be afraid to take risks!"

Charlize’s beauty icon is her mum because she's "confident" in her "own skin".

She said: "My mum is my beauty icon. She's confident and comfortable in her own skin. She's outspoken but also caring. She takes fantastic care of herself so she feels good!"

When it comes to beauty and perfume, the busy star - who is mother to adopted daughters Jackson, 12, and August, eight - opts for minimalism.

She said: "My approach to beauty and fragrance is that simple is best. I'm a mother of two so I can’t always spend a lot of time in front of the mirror every morning - I have to get them to school! And fragrance is the same way, with the J’adore scent, it combines classic fresh floral scents with the lightness of water as its base which creates something classic and nuanced without overdoing it."