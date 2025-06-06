Charlotte Tilbury has launched a new partnership with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC).

Charlotte Tilbury has launched a new collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The make-up mogul's new venture - called the Charlotte Tilbury Darlings - aims to "introduce the magical world of Charlotte Tilbury to America's largest sports stage" with the team expected to be seen wearing the brand's products during their appearances at NFL games.

Tilbury told WWD: "The DCC are a symbol of strength, empowerment and entertainment, which is why they continue to inspire millions of fans around the world! I've been inspired by them since their start in the 1970s, as they so beautifully showcase glamour and confidence alongside athletic excellence and dedication.

"As our first ever sports partnership in the US, working with the DCC is the perfect opportunity to introduce the magical world of Charlotte Tilbury to America's largest sports stage, so that even more people can discover the transformative power of makeup, skincare and fragrance and unlock the magic of confidence."

Charlotte Jones, co-owner and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys, added: "We are honored to have the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders serve as a leading example of Charlotte Tilbury's mission, one that encourages confidence, celebrates uniqueness and inspires women everywhere to be the best version of themselves.

"When women lift each other up, we don't just step - we leap into greatness."

The move comes after the DCC featured in their own Netflix series 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' which followed the squad throughout the gruelling audition process as well as showing their training and appearances throughout the NFL season.

Charlotte - who launched her self-titled brand back in 2013 - has previously insisted she aims to be able to give women "confidence" through her beauty products and receives so many letters from customers who credit her with building their self-esteem.

She told HELLO! magazine: "People write to me all the time saying they’ve succeeded at something because my products helped give them the confidence.

"My whole mantra is ‘give everyone the right make-up, skincare and fragrance, and they can conquer the world ... "

She added: "We evolved from start-up to record-breaking, market-leading global beauty powerhouse. We’re unstoppable.

"A product doesn’t launch until I know it is perfect, which can sometimes take years. While others may try to imitate, no one does it like me, darling!"