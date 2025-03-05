Chelsea Handler has "wasted" so much time worrying about her looks.

The 50-year-old comedienne used to constantly think about her weight when she was younger and would stop herself from doing things if she felt she didn't look good but now regrets having that attitude.

Speaking on the 'Jamie Kern Lima Show', she explained: "In my 20s, I would weigh myself 15 times a day.

"If I weighed a certain amount I wouldn’t go out that night, I would exercise. I would run for two hours on the beach and the come back and weigh myself to see how much water weight I lost.

"Such a waste. I’ve wasted so many hours about my body image, so many. And I hate that every woman in this world deals with that."

Despite this, the former 'Chelsea Does' star "still cares" about what she looks like in a revealing outfit, and tries to take care of herself so she feels "happy" with herself.

She said: "I still care about what I look like in a bathing suit, I'm much more freer about the fact that I do have cellulite and it's not shameful.

"I also take really good care of myself because I want to look my strongest and my healthiest. I want to be powerful. I lift weights because I want to be able to ski like a badass."

Just days ahead of her milestone birthday, Chelsea revealed that she decided to just "celebrate" herself with a string of parties.

She said: "I'm having a lot of parties. I decided to embrace it and just throw parties all year long and celebrate myself. I mean, who else is going to celebrate me like I can? Nobody."."