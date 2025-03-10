Christina Hendricks learned a lot about style from 'Mad Men'.

Christina Hendricks knows what suits her

The 49-year-old actress became a household name after playing Joan Holloway in the 1960s-set advertising drama and she admitted her time on the show led to her dressing "very differently" because she got a better understanding of what suited her.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: "Janie Bryant, our costume designer on 'Mad Men', and Matt Weiner, the creator, had such a specific idea for each character, which is not always the case.

"Most of the time I was told what I was going to wear, but at the same time that taught me a lot. I would say I learnt almost everything I know about tailoring from that show.

"I started dressing very differently. I learnt about what works for me, and it was also a joy because the clothes were fabulous."

While playing Joan "definitely" had the most impact on Christina's wardrobe, she admitted her other characters have had an influence too.

She said: "When you are in a character for a certain amount of time you sort of start dressing like them a little bit, unless you absolutely hate what they wear.

"I did a movie called 'Lost River' that Ryan Gosling directed and my friend Erin Benach did the costumes. It was very Eighties influenced and it was very thrifted — I became super-Eighties after that. It’s hard to not enjoy taking a trip down another fashion avenue that way.

"Every time I do 'The Buccaneers' in Scotland, I come back dressed a little more Victorian. I have only been back from Scotland for a few months so there are still a lot of high-neck lace collars going on."

The 'Small Town, Big Story' actress has a definite idea of what suits her and even advises her stylists on why they should try a different fit.

Asked her best piece of fashion advice, she said: "Know your body proportions. I know to always wear a skirt of a certain length, for instance. I can’t wear a skirt that ends just above my knee — two inches below my knee will make all the difference.

"Sometimes, when I have to convince a stylist or a designer I am working with, I will say, 'I promise you, just give me a little bit more length and it is going to lengthen my entire silhouette.'

"Then we drop it and they are like, 'Oh yeah, you’re right, that is better.' "