Christine Lampard is "too scared" to have Botox.

Christine Lampard 'too scared' for Botox

Although the 45-year-old TV presenter tries to look after her skin, she hasn't moved on to anything too invasive yet as she worries she could "like it too much".

She told Woman and Home magazine: "I think I'd be too scared to have surgery or Botox. I'm also worried I'd like it too much. I have this brilliant treatment my friend Nick does, which 100 per cent makes me look slightly better. It's called a collagen wave and it kind of rolls up everything on your face and tightens it. It's a real treat. There are plenty of things you can do without going under the knife and they're getting better all the time."

Christine keeps her trim figure by being active in her every day life but has no interest in joining her retired soccer star husband Frank, 46, in the gym.

She said: "I don't go to the gym but I'm always moving and I think that keeps me fit. Frank is very good with gym stuff but I find that general activeness and not sitting around for too long is pretty good for me. I was up at 5.45 this morning preparing breakfast, making lunches and getting the kids ready.

"I walked my daughter to school while she rode along on her little scooter and then I took our dog out. I'm also active around the house and it gets my steps up without trying."

Christine also admitted that despite her high-profile job, she doesn't really care about fashion.

She said: "I'm not materialistic but I get very emotionally attached to things. I rarely shop and I don't buy clothes. I honestly couldn't care less about those things."