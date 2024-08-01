Ciara thinks "less is more" when it comes to everyday make-up.

Ciara has a relaxed approach to everyday makeup

The 38-year-old pop star prefers to go for more "natural" vibes when it comes to her day-to-day looks and plays down her makeup habits ordinarily so she can save up all the "drama" for when she is on stage.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I love an everyday look. I’m a big 'less is more' kind of girl and when I'm rolling in my everyday flow, I go for the more natural look. "Then when it's time to amp up the drama for being on stage, I get to have those moments. It's another level of process to put on stage make-up on. My make-up artist Yolonda Frederick has been in my career since I was a little baby at 16 years old and we've played a lot over the years. I think we've evolved together."

The 'Goodies' hitmaker was then asked who is the main "inspiration" for her makeup choices and cited her long-time makeup artist because she "gets" it like no one else that she has ever met.

She said: "My make-up artist, Yolanda. She's a not only my make-up artist, but she's also my best friend; she was my matron of honour. She gets beauty like no other. She's now 60 years old and it's insane to see how beautiful she is and how well she takes care of herself. I also have to give love to my grandma. Whenever I would see her dressed to the nines, her make-up was always so beautifully placed and she always looked elegant"