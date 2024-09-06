Cindy Crawford believes finding the "perfect fit" of jeans is so important.

Cindy Crawford for Good American

The 58-year-old supermodel has been unveiled as the first of Good American's new American Icons and she praised the band for helping so many different body types find the right style of denimwear for their shape.

She told WWD: "I wear jeans pretty much everyday and I love how versatile they can be. They’re easy to dress down with a T-shirt and flip flops but throw on a jacket and heels and I can pretty much go anywhere. It’s fun to experiment with different silhouettes as well.

“Finding your perfect fit is so important. I’m always up for experimenting with different silhouettes, but it really comes down to the cut and comfort of the jeans.

“Good American has managed to perfect the fit of their denim for different body types without having to sacrifice style or comfort.”

Cindy particularly appreciates that Good American - which was co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede - celebrates inclusivity.

She said: “I love the fact that Good American is committed to representing women of all shapes and sizes.

“Historically, fashion has left many of these women out of the conversation, making them feel left out or unable to be part of the fashion moment.”

And the model hopes she is remembered for helping women to "embrace their unique beauty and strength".

She said: “When I first started out, there were only a handful of women that were modeling in magazines and a very narrow definition of what was considered ‘beautiful'.

“The generation of models before me were mostly blond-haired and blue-eyed. I didn’t look like them with my brown hair and even a beauty mark that my first modeling agency told me to remove.

"I've always hoped my success helped to create space for women to embrace their unique beauty and strength, and my hope is that young women especially see that success comes not from fitting into a mold but from knowing that individuality is their superpower.”