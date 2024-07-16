Coi Leray's style has grown with her.

Coi Leray thinks her style has gotten more mature as she has

The ‘Baby, Don’t Hurt Me’ hitmaker - who is becoming known to now prefer a more risque look since bursting onto the scene three years ago - mused that her fashion sense has been “the same” it just has gotten more mature as she has.

The 27-year-old rapper told Teen Vogue magazine: “Looking back at all my old s*** and my old videos, I'm like, "Yo, I was always the same." I'm just getting older. I need to bring [fans] more into my world so they can actually grow with me to understand my growth, because they see me getting older and changing, but they don't understand why. That sh*t bothers the hell out of me.

I went from dinosaur covers on my nipples, to walking with my nipples out in a sheer chic dress at YSL. It's a certain way you gotta start moving as you get older. It's chess, not checkers. I don't think anything changed [about me]. I'm still finding myself [aesthetically] as an artist.

A lot of my biggest, successful moments happened so fast in my career that people didn't really give me a chance to grow. People hold me to a certain standard. [But] that's the process of artist development and someone going through life — I still have to go through real life s***, too, at the end of the day, and they don't know what I go through.

Coi also recently performed at Coachella with Shenseea and admitted she felt as if she "looked good" while performing for the crowd. She said: “Being at Coachella was dope. The energy was amazing, both weekends were amazing. I looked good, I felt good, my dancers, my set… It was a great, great show. I love performing at festivals, so I can't wait to headline."