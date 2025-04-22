Lesley Manville "secretly [hopes]" modelling is "a mainstay" in her career.

Lesley Manville loved modelling

The 69-year-old actress joined forces with fashion designer Jonathan Anderson to star in Loewe's Fall Winter 2024 pre-collection campaign, and she "absolutely loved it" so wants to pursue it further.

She told The Glass Magazine: "I absolutely loved it.

"His designs are extraordinary.

"It is a whole new world for me, but he's got his finger on the pulse for getting somebody of my age to keep the balance.

"It is a completely new branch of my career, but I secretly hope it's a mainstay."

And the 'Moonflower Murders' star strutted her stuff as she donned a black velvet brocade coat and matching trousers at Burberry's autumn-winter 2025 catwalk at Tate Britain back in February.

Lesley - who along with Richard E. Grant and Jason Isaacs were amongst supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Jean Campbell and Kirsty Hume - told British Vogue at the time: "It feels like an extra string to my bow.

"And I love that ...

"[It was] the first outfit I tried on at Burberry and it was an instant winner."

'The Crown' actress fell in love with fashion when she was a drama student at Italia Conti, and she would visit loads of "vintage and charity shops" to create an "unusual" outfit.

She added: "I would scour vintage and charity shops to put together something that was unusual."

But despite her newfound passion for the catwalk, Lesley has previously insisted that she would never go under the knife because she believes plastic surgery gives an "awful message" to younger generations.

She told the Evening Standard: "I certainly won’t be doing anything. On so many levels it is wrong. It feels like a betrayal of my sex. What are you going to do when you are 90 and looking 25? The message it gives to younger people is so awful, women of 25 are already botoxing — where is that going to end? It’s crazy. We get older, we die, you might as well embrace it."