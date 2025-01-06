Cynthia Erivo's Golden Globe Awards manicure took five hours to complete.

The 37-year-old actress - who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'Wicked' but lost out to Demi Moore - walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (05.01.25) in a custom Louis Vuitton gown but it was her long colourful, diamond-encrusted nails that really caught people's eyes.

And she admitted on 'Live From E!: Golden Globes': "This took five hours. My wonderful manicurist did it today...

"I work. I'll do my emails. I'll do my texts. I'll watch some TV. It's delightful."

Cynthia told how her portrayal of Elphaba has been impacting on her red carpet style over the last few months.

She said: "Green is Elphaba’s skin color, but what she wears a lot is black, so I’ve been trying to mess around with the shapes and the structure of different kinds of black dresses.

"We’ve been playing around with it and bringing green in occasionally."

And it isn't just fashion that has changed in Cynthia's life thanks to 'Wicked' because she is so grateful for her relationship with co-star Ariana Grande.

She said: "There’s stuff that people don’t see when we’re off camera, our conversations that we have without everyone listening and how we are together after the cameras shut down.

"We’re just silly sometimes. We have our ways of making sure we can communicate without words. I love that about us. We’ve gotten to really know each other.

"She can tell immediately when I’m tired and I can tell immediately when she’s tired, I can tell when she’s nervous, she can tell when I’m nervous. We know exactly what each other needs. We’ve just spent that much time together and have been willing to learn each other that way and it’s just been lovely."

Cynthia previously told how she and her nail artist Rose Hackle have deliberately chosen for her to have long pointed acrylics as a " nod to my culture and a nod to the character"after the original Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton, sported lengthy talons in photos.

She told Marie Claire magazine: “I knew I wanted Elphaba to have a full set... What we did was create a nail that felt like it wasn't just a nail that was done for her, but came from her genetic make-up.

“In the second movie, they're much longer, much more expressive. We're playing with the marbling of it, we're playing with ombré."