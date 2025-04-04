Dame Anna Wintour has called Rihanna and A$AP Rocky one of fashion's most influential couples.

The 75-year-old editor-in-chief of Vogue has praised the couple - who have been together since 2020 - for having "an enormous amount of style".

This year's Met Gala - which is regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event - kicks off on May 5, and the theme for 2025 is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

It will highlight the "importance of sartorial style to the formation of Black identities", and the fashion mogul thinks this ties in to the "wonderful values" the music couple have.

Speaking about the smitten pair, Anna told ET: "They're very talented, they're very brilliant.

"I think they have wonderful values, and they have an enormous amount of style!"

There's a little over a month before the eyes of the fashion world are glued on New York City for the event, which is an annual fundraising festival for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

And although Anna is keeping tight-lipped on what the 'HIGHJACK' hitmaking rapper is wearing, she has no idea on what the 'Diamonds' singer will be donning.

The media executive said: "I actually talked to her and A$AP Rocky about what he was going to wear, but no clue on what she's going to wear yet."

Anna feels honoured to be working at the Met with the "amazing" talent of black designers.

She said: "And also, the amazing talent of many black designers and for me, it's a joy and an honour to work at the Met."

And the fashion icon is pleased the museum will be driving more publicity on menswear as it has avoided the spotlight for a while.

She added: "It's wonderful that the museum is putting a spotlight on menswear for the first time in a long time."