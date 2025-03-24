Dame Anya Hindmarch made "cleavage bags" for the late Princess Diana.

Dame Anya Hindmarch appreciates royal support

The 56-year-old designer has praised the "spectacular" support the royal family have shown to British brands and was particularly delighted to work with the Princess of Wales, creating accessories that helped cover her modesty when she was moving around.

Anya told The Times magazine: "Princess Diana wore our bags to protect her modesty as she got out of a car. A 'cleavage bag'.

"She was very low-key and kind. We made her lots of bags embroidered with her initial, D.

"She was very supportive of British design talent, which is epic when you’re growing a brand. The presence that the royal family gives to British brands is spectacular...

"The late Queen was charming and very well researched. She was such an icon. When we think of the UK, we will always have her in mind."

One of Anya's most famous creations was the 'I'm Not A Plastic Bag' canvas tote, which launched in 2007, and she was amazed at the "absolutely crazy" demand for the shopper.

She said: "80,000 people queued in one day for the I’m Not A Plastic Bag tote. It was quite overwhelming.

"30 people went to hospital in Taiwan [when the bag went on sale], which is when we stopped the project.

"The aim was to create awareness about the fact that single-use plastic is not intelligent. It went too well, because it became this absolutely crazy thing. We’ve had a similar frenzy recently with the Universal Bag."

The accessories designer believed a handbag can tell a lot about a person.

She explained: "If you look at someone’s handbag, it often says a lot about them. Is it clean? Polished? Organised? The inside of your evening bag is one of the most private parts of you."