Daniel Dae Kim has bought a stake in footwear brand 1587 because he's a "big fan of sneaker culture".

The Lost star has become an equity partner in the company - which celebrates AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) heritage - because he believes in the products and the message and he wants to be a part of the brand's future success.

He told WWD: "If I believe in a product enough to be associated with it, it's because I really believe in the brand and the people behind it. I wanted my support to be beyond lip service to actually having a stake in its success ...

"[I have] deliberately kept my endorsement footprint very small ... [But] like so many of us, I'm a big fan of sneaker culture and how a great sneaker is an expression of ourselves. I'm glad to contribute something positive to that idea."

Kim is keen to be involved in the creative process and has already come up with an idea to design a sneaker with a different fit for those who find a lot of shoes too narrow like many Asian Americans.

He added: "It was pretty simple, really. I noticed that a lot of times I would buy sneakers and they were too narrow and the arches too high for me.

"After talking with 1587, I realized I wasn't alone ... I thought why not make a shoe, not only for us, but for anyone who happens to have the same profile.

" 1587 then went to work ... to develop an AAPI Last that we're calling our 'A-Fit'".

A message posted on the brand's website added: "Let’s face it: most sneakers on the market weren’t made with Asian feet in mind.

"That’s why 1587 created A-Fit—a premium sneaker specifically crafted for lower arches and wider forefeet, two characteristics more common among Asian Americans.

"This isn’t just a marketing angle. It’s science-backed design paired with top-tier materials, including leather that costs 3x more than the industry standard and natural rubber that wears in—not out.

"While other brands paint plastic to mimic quality leather, 1587 goes straight to the source."

The website added that going forward, Kim will "help steer product development, marketing, and partnerships - solidifying 1587’s position as a brand rooted in purpose and community."