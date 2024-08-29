David Beckham says wife Victoria is a "huge influence" on his "style".

David Beckham admits his wife Victoria tells him what not to wear

The 49-year-old retired soccer ace is rarely seen making a fashion faux-pas these days, and he credits his fashion designer wife, 50, for his making sure he always looks good.

"She always gave me that confidence and, and she still does now, even after 27 years.

He is quoted by PEOPLE as saying at a Bowers and Wilkins event in New York this week: "She still gives me that confidence that, you know, wanting to look good and wanting to feel good."

The former England captain confessed it's a "problem" that his other half always "looks great" when asked if the former Spice Girl influences his style.

He said: "I'm not sure. I like to think I do, but I dare say the wrong thing. To be honest, she always looks good. It's a good problem but it's a problem. She always looks great. So it's a pretty easy job for me."

David admits he can't get away with wearing anything his wife doesn't like.

He said: "She has a huge influence in my style.

"When I put something on, I know from her reaction whether I need to take it off or whether I need to keep it on."

Whilst she might get more say these days, David recently insisted he has been into fashion long before he met Victoria.

The sporting legend - who inked a multi-year design deal with Hugo Boss to design a series of capsule and seasonal collections for the brand - told the 'SmartLess' podcast in May: "I was always into fashion.

“When I was eight, I was a page boy at my mum’s friend's wedding, and I was asked if I wanted to wear a suit or tights and a pair of ballet shoes. I chose tights.”