David Iacono wanted to pay homage to Sam Neill at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere.

David Iacono at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere

The 23-year-old actor - who plays Xavier in the latest film in the franchise - walked the red carpet in New York last week wearing a denim set by Enrage and he had deliberately based his look on Alan Grant, the paleontologist the 77-year-old star first played in the 1993 original Jurassic Park film.

David told WWD: “I wanted to give a little bit of a nod to something Jurassic related. I’m just such a fan of the original movie, and this movie is such a nod to the original movie.

“Alan Grant’s outfit in the original ‘Jurassic Park’ was definitely something that inspired what I was wearing: he wears a cool denim button up and a red bandana around his neck – so essentially, I just kind of copied Alan Grant’s outfit from the movie.”

The premiere meant a lot to David because his whole family were in attendance at the Lincoln Center, which was very close to his high school.

He said: “I had my parents there, my grandparents, my sister, my sister’s boyfriend, my uncles, and two of my best buddies that I grew up with since I was a kid. Having them there was just kind of the most important thing to me.

“[The premiere] was in Lincoln Center, which was across the street from the high school that I went to. I would walk through Lincoln Center every morning to get to school. So it was all just a beautifully full circle moment.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor fell in love with Thailand while shooting Jurassic World Rebirth there.

He said: “I’d never been that far from home in my life, let alone for work. So to be surrounded by such kindhearted people that were taking care of me at this beautiful resort, in this gorgeous environment that I had never experienced, that made it all 10 times easier.

"I felt so privileged to be able to have, not only have people take care of me in this gorgeous setting, but also have them be such kind-hearted people and such welcoming people.

“So that made it so easy to get comfortable there.”