Debbie Harry feels "flattered" to have a Gucci bag named after her band.

Debbie Harry is thrilled to be the new face of Gucci

The Blondie star, 79, has been signed up to star in the brand's latest fashion campaign and one of the newly-launched accessories shares the same name as her band but Debbie isn't sure whether she was in mind when the bag was first designed back in the 1970s.

She told the Telegraph newspaper: "I’m honoured, really flattered, although I don’t know whether [Gucci creative director Sabato de Sarno] was actually thinking of me when he designed The Blondie, or named it afterwards."

She went on to reveal the Blondie reminds her of a bag she previously owned which a mugger in New York attempted to tear from her shoulder and failed because the purse was so well-made.

She explained: "That bag was so strong that when these guys tried to mug me, they couldn’t break the straps on it. I still have that bag somewhere, along with many of my early clothes."

Debbie went on to reveal she's kept a lot of her clothes and accessories from the past and still wears them.

She added: "They’re all kept really well in a special place. I’ve actually surprised myself at how organised they are. I cherish them. I’ve taken some of the colours and designs and reworked them into more modern applications … I guess I really do have a strong relationship with fashion."

Debbie is fronting Gucci's 'We Will Always Have London' campaign and de Sarno previously insisted the singer's connection to the city made her perfect for the ads, shot in the back of a black taxi.

He told WWD: "What I like the most about Debbie Harry is her irreverence. She is a free spirit in her choices, and she is still an icon.

"I have always been a fan of Blondie; they marked specific moments of my life and inspired generations. She is American but she has a strong connection with London."