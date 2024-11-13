Demi Moore questioned beauty standards with her new film.

Demi Moore questioned beauty standards with her new film

The 62-year-old actress has had a career in Hollywood for more than three decades but admitted that as she was taking a break from her usual type of genre with the new horror movie 'The Substance', she was able to "celebrate" her true personality and examine the "judgement" she held upon herself.

She told Britain's Hello magazine: "I don't know if it changed my perspective I think it was a reflection of the beauty standards that have been in place.

"It's a lot of what we, as women, have agreed to, with the idea that in ageing, you are sidelined, or less desirable or less valuable.

"I don't think it's necessarily the truth, but I think there is a collective consciousness [that believes such tropes].

"Doing this film allowed me to look at those areas of judgments I was holding against myself, where I was holding myself to standards that were not necessarily realistic, versus the beauty of focusing on and celebrating all that I am, versus focusing on all that I'm not"

The 'Ghost' star now feels more "liberated" in herself having gone through the experience and was amazed that she had inspired one of her fans to change his whole lifestyle after seeing her on screen.

She said: "I feel as though I've walked away from this experience a bit more liberated.

"I had a male flight attendant come up to me on a plane and say: 'I saw your movie; you were great.' But what he said that was more important was: 'It really made me stop and look at what I was doing to myself and completely change how harsh I was, dieting and all this stuff.'

"I felt that was the greatest gift I could possibly have had from this, to know that it's made a difference in how someone is looking at themselves.

"If it can translate on a deeper level, that's what you hope for.".