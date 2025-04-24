Demi Moore regrets the “crazy things” she did to look good in her youth.

Demi Moore's diet and exercise regrets

The 62-year-old actress admitted her diet and exercise regime was “torture” but she endured hardship because she “placed so much value on what [her] outsides looked like”.

In an interview for PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful issue, she said: "I mean, crazy things [with] diet and exercise, biking from Malibu and going all the way to Paramount about 26 miles. All because I had placed so much value on what my outsides looked like.

“It was so harsh and I had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up, I was really just punishing myself. And in this desire to dominate it versus now, I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed, trusting relationship with my body."

However, as she has gotten older, Demi has decided to focus on feeling good rather than just looking good.

She explained: “It's so much more about my overall health and well-being. It's much more about longevity and quality of life. And I think I've evolved into greater gentility towards myself.

“I stopped trying to control my food and I had a moment of surrender where I just let go and really understood what it meant to be in acceptance of my body as it is, even though it's not the body I wanted. I really let go. I remember just asking to be my natural size because I didn't know what it was anymore. I had three pregnancies. I had done all of this diet and exercise and controlled and changed it. And I didn't know. So I just let go.”