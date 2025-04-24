Demna will deliver the first “hint” of his Gucci creations in September.

Demna to deliver 'hint' of new Gucci collection in September

The Balenciaga artistic director will take over the creative direction of the Italian fashion house in July after a decade in his previous role and will be in charge of menswear, womenswear and accessories and he is expected to share some of his first collection in September.

Speaking after it was revealed that Kering had reported a 14 percent drop in first-quarter revenues, Kering executive Francesca Bellettini told WWD: “Demna is going to build on the vision of the brand. He’s going to bring desirability and fashionability, but it’s a build-up, not a cancelation.”

Bellettini added that Gucci’s Emblem, B Bag and Softbit handbag lines were performing well “giving us a lot of confidence in the appeal of novelties”.

She added: “We are pushing even more on our supply chain to decrease the time to market for novelties. This is going to be the focus. Demna for sure will be reinterpreting the icons.”

Meanwhile, after his new role was announced, Demna said in a statement: “I am truly excited to join the Gucci family … a house that I deeply respect and have long admired.

"I look forward to writing a new chapter of Gucci’s amazing story with Stefano and the whole team.”

Gucci were keen to bring in a "strong and opinionated" designer following the sudden departure of Sabato De Sarno.

Stefano Cantino, Gucci's chief executive, told the New York Times newspaper: “Gucci stands for fashion authority. This is what we want to bring back.

“We were looking for a strong and opinionated designer. Demna is one of the few."

He explained that, as well as design skills, Demna also offers "an understanding of contemporary culture, of what is luxury today and a deep understanding of the new generation.”

Parent company Kering praised the designer for having "redefined modern luxury, earning global recognition and cementing his authority on the industry.’’