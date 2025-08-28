Denise Richards "can't wait for bikini season" after undergoing breast implant revision surgery.

Denise Richards is feeling 'healthy and confident' after undergoing breast implant revision surgery

The 54-year-old actress is feeling "healthy and confident" in her body again after going under the knife to repair her implants after they ruptured while filming Special Forces: World's Toughest Test late last year.

In a YouTube video with her surgeon, Dr. Robert Cohen, she said the day after her surgery: “I’m feeling pretty good. I’m so happy.

“This was the first time that I've ever been put under where I was really calm. I'm so happy with the results..

“I can't wait for bikini season.”

The former Bond girl wanted to share her journey with her implants for anyone else going through a similar situation.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote in the caption: “After over a year of struggling with issues involving my implants, I finally feel healthy and confident in my body.

“To anyone out there navigating something similar - I’m sharing this because I’ve been there. You deserve to feel your best, and I know how overwhelming it can be to navigate everything and to find the right people you can trust."

She concluded: “Back then in the ’90s, we were all much more private than we are now. I’m so grateful that today we can be more open, support one another and share our experiences."

She came to rupture her implants on the harness she was wearing when she jumped off a bridge for the reality quasi-military training television series.

She told SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. “I jumped off a bridge, too — and that's when I ruptured my [breast] implants — off of that thing."

Denise getting her implants fixed comes amid a "very, very, very difficult time" for the star amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star split from the 52-year-old businessman two months ago and she has subsequently accused him of abuse, while he alleged she was unfaithful, and though she "can't comment" on the specifics of the break-up, she is grateful for the support of fans while times are hard.

Denise - who has Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and a 14-year-old adopted daughter, Eloise - said on Instagram: “I was just checking in to see how your summer’s been going. Mine’s been wonderful. It’s actually been s*****, but I’m going to pretend like it’s all good. I’ve actually been posting on Instagram like nothing is going on in my life, and I can’t do that anymore because there’s something obviously going on.

“I see all of your messages, I can’t comment because it’ll be taken out and put in the press, but I just wanted to, in all seriousness, say that this has been a very, very, very difficult time. It’s so hard to go through a divorce.

“Many of you have gone through that. This isn’t my first one - this is my second one. I never thought I’d get divorced again. This is why I always say never say never.

“I really just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your supportive, kind, thoughtful, encouraging messages because this has been a very difficult time."

Denise vowed to tell her side of the story "one day".

She said: "The circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about — which one day I will talk about it when the timing is right.”

But for now, she wants to “process everything and get through this".

She added: “It has not been easy, so your messages mean a lot.”

In the candid message, Denise confirmed she had undergone "reconstructive surgery" and had another operation but was worried about being "inappropriate" if she shared the details amid the turmoil in her personal life.

She wrote: “During this time, some of you may know because it was put out there that I was having reconstructive surgery. I was open and honest about having reconstructive surgery for a TV show that I did.

“And then I had another surgery and I do want to post about that but I didn’t want to post about it during this and look inappropriate and have it seem insensitive to what I’m dealing with, but I also want to live my life and share my life, so that’s what I’m going to do and continue doing.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much. It makes me want to cry seeing your messages because this is a very difficult time and you guys are all helping me through it. Thank you. Lots of love."