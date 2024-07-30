Maria Grazia Chiuri was honoured to design Celine Dion's gown for her comeback performance at the Paris Olympics.

Celine Dion at the opening ceremony

The 56-year-old singer made her long-awaited return to live performing during the opening ceremony, and Maria has taken to social media to express her pride at designing Celine's dress for their historic moment.

Alongside a series of photos from the opening ceremony, Maria wrote on Instagram: "The one and only @celinedion closing the Olympic Games Ceremony in Paris in a custom @dior Haute Couture gown we especially created for her. It was such a pleasure to take part to this special moment and to create this all over embroidered cape dress for this stunning performance. Thank you to @celinedion for choosing @dior and to the incredible team!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Celine recently revealed that she fulfilled a "dream" by performing at the Olympics opening ceremony.

The award-winning star - who stopped performing live after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a progressive neurological disorder that affects her muscles - wrote on X: "Wow, what a night. Thanks to everyone at @Paris2024 , @Olympics and @Dior who helped make this dream come true. And now, it’s already time to go! I will miss you Paris! - Celine xx… (sic)"

Celine closed the ceremony with a rendition of Edith Piaf's 'L’Hymne à l’amour'.

She subsequently took to social media to express her joy and gratitude, admitting that she felt "honoured" to perform at the opening ceremony.

She wrote on X: "I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you! - Celine xx… (sic)"