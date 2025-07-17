Dianna Agron found it a "joy" to work on her "incredibly personal" fashion collection for clothing brand La Ligne.

Dianna Agron has debuted a fashion collection

The Glee star has teamed up with the company to co-create her own range of pieces that reflect her style which includes the Dianna Cardigan and Dianna Tank as well as skirts dresses and a trench coat, which retails for $495.

Dianna told WWD: "This collection is incredibly personal to me. It was a joy to create something that reflects my style, while staying true to the essence of La Ligne - timeless, wearable, and effortlessly chic."

The 39-year-old actress went on to reveal she's been fascinated by clothing construction after watching her mother sew when she was a child and seeing costume designers work on the sets of her TV and film projects.

She added: "As someone who steps behind the camera a lot as a director, you really have to understand so much about storytelling ...

"So between watching that in the home [my mother sewing] and seeing that on set and working with costume designers that I so deeply admire ...

"It was so absolutely joyful to be able to step into this role of collaborator with these women that I admire so much ... I'm so curious, and I always want to just learn to the full extent of the experience."

The collection launches online and in select stores on Thursday (17.07.25).

Dianna has previously revealed she feels most "comfortable" when wearing a suit, but she's only felt able to incorporate more formalwear into her wardrobe over the last few years.

She told W magazine: "Oftentimes, I feel most comfortable in a suit. While I always admired women who wore a lot of suiting - like Katharine Hepburn and Diane Keaton - it never was something that I incorporated into my wardrobe until the last couple of years.

"But it’s an easy go-to that I know will make me feel like myself. While there are exceptions to every stylistic choice, I would rather you see me as I am in my presence more than notice an article of clothing I’m wearing.

She added of her shoe choices: "I definitely like a flat shoe, because I love to dance. After so many years of wearing heels, I would never want to be inhibited by the shoe I’m wearing."