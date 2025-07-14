Dita Von Teese believes in “walking mindfully”.

The 54-year-old burlesque performer is always aware of her body and movements and as well as wanting to look “graceful” she’s always present when strolling anywhere because she doesn’t want to get hurt.

Asked for tips on moving seductively, she told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “The first thing that comes to mind is walking mindfully.

“I don’t walk around dancing down the street, but I do think about my movements almost like a dance, being aware of my body and feeling grateful for how it carries me.

“It’s not just about looking graceful, it’s also practical.

“I hear people say they got hurt because they were walking while staring at their phones. That’s when accidents happen. So I try to walk carefully, consciously.

“I don’t know if that’s exactly seductive, but I’d say it’s definitely the first step… no pun intended.”

Charlotte Tilbury has created the beauty looks for Dita’s London show Diamonds and Dust, and the dancer was delighted to “reconnect” with her old friend.

She said: “I met Charlotte in the early 2000s. One of the memories that really stands out was when Moschino did a fashion show that felt completely like my world, all fetish and pin-up and Charlotte styled all the girls to look like me – my typical make-up, a red lip and cat’s eye.

“I was like, ‘God, it looks amazing. How can they just go home and wash it off?’

“Around that time, I was in London quite a bit and we’d hang out socially. She’s so much fun.

“Obviously, we’ve both been working our buns off for the past decade or so and she’s built this incredible make-up empire. It feels really special to reconnect in London.”

Ahead of a performance, Dita finds taking time for a “snooze-itation” is good for her wellbeing.

She explained: “It starts as a meditation but often turns into a little nap.

“That’s usually what I do in my dressing room – just lie flat and unwind.

“I also use this device called the Celluma Pro. It’s not a red-light mask but more of an arch and I place it over my face.

“I pretend I’m lying in the sun while I meditate or snooze. It’s my favourite way to reset.”