Doechii is obsessed with "preppy style" because it's "hot" and it makes her feel "confident".

Doechii has opened up about her style

The 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon - admits her fashion choices always reflect where she is in her life and right now she's "really attracted" to smart student-style looks but she's not sure what it says about her yet.

She told Vogue magazine: "My look says more about where I am currently in my life than it says anything about who I am.

"I’m really attracted to a preppy style – it makes me feel confident, and it’s hot, it’s sharp, and I feel like me. This next stage in my life – I’m not sure what it’s about yet."

The music star's stylist Sam Woolf added of Doechii's current look: "You will see this in some of the Miu Miu, Thom Browne and Willy Chavarria looks.

"Sometimes we find a look that we love and that could inspire the character we want to create for the particular project. Then we commit to it completely."

Woolf expanded on the idea of Doechii being a " student of hip-hop" in her outfit choices during an interview with Forbes, explaining: "For Doechii, we’ve been leaning into the idea of her being a ‘student of hip-hop.’

"Our process always starts with the question: what are we trying to say? From there, we build different worlds within that ... it can be masculine with her, it can be feminine.

"It can be sporty. It can be office wear. It can be preppy. It can be this Motown take on things ... but they all fit in that world."

Doechii previously opened up about undergoing cosmetic procedures - and insisted trolls should not criticise women who chose to alter their looks.

In a video posted to TikTok, she explained: “I’m gonna keep it so real with you. You should already be out the door because I’ve already had cosmetic enhancements since like 2021.

"Y’all really have to stop normalising making comments like these and just let women do whatever the f*** they want to do with their bodies."

Doechii has never commented on what type of procedures she's had done despite plenty of speculation.

Speaking on an episode of the 'We Said What We Said with Ricky and Denzel' podcast last year, the Yucky Blucky Fruitcake star said: “It’s nobody’s business. We don’t have to lie, but we don’t have to scream it to the top of our lungs."