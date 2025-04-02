Dolly Parton's new collection reflects her legacy as a country music icon.

Dolly Parton has collaborated with Good American

The 79-year-old singer has launched Dolly's Joleans, a limited-edition collection of jeans, in collaboration with Khloe Kardashian, Emma Grede and their Good American fashion brand.

Dolly told PEOPLE: "It was just a no-brainer to collaborate with Khloe Kardashian and Emma from Good American, and then with a great name like Joleans jeans.

"I mean, it was just a win-win situation all around. Also, to have that girl power to say, 'Okay girls, let's just do something special,' and I think we did."

Dolly has admitted to being a huge fan of the country-inspired designs.

The 'Jolene' hitmaker said: "I think this collection shows my personal taste as my country-girl self, and through the years I've worn gingham and denim and all the things that we have in our collection. I love the sparkle. I love the rhinestones that we have."

Dolly's new collection is similar to the clothes that sit in her own closet. However, the country music legend feels that Good American has "perfected" her style.

She said: "I think that people will sense that. I think that everybody will agree that they've seen me wear this type of stuff before, but Good American has perfected it, and I think we've got a wonderful collection."

Meanwhile, Dolly has claimed that the new jeans "really do make your butt look good, even if you don’t have a great butt".

The singer told NYLON magazine: "I have through the years - in magazines, on album covers, and on TV shows - always worn denim and gingham.

"We decided this was the perfect time to work with Khloe Kardashian and Emma from Good American. These particular jeans are so great, and they play off a lot of stuff I’ve had in my closet.

"All the Kardashians are known for their pretty butts, and these jeans really do make your butt look good, even if you don’t have a great butt.

"About the timing as far as the country flavour, that is really big and has been for quite a while now. I’m a country girl, so it seemed to be the right time."