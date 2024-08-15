Dolly Parton has announced plans for her own makeup line.

Dolly Parton is launching her own beauty brand

The '9 to 5' country music legend has unveiled her new cosmetics brand 'Dolly Beauty', which will launch with her Heaven's Kiss lipstick collection with each item taking inspiration from her songs.

Alongside a professional shot of her sat in a makeup chair in front of a mirror with lipstick in hand, she wrote on Instagram: "I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside… something is coming."

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, she added: “I’ve always said I never leave a rhinestone unturned.

“I’ve wanted to be pretty my whole life like most girls, especially country girls that have a dream of glamour.

"I started creating my own little makeup things at home when I was just a kid, and I’ve been known for wearing makeup — usually too much — for years.”

The lipstick shades are called 'Jolene Red', 'Honey Plum', 'Rosebud' and 'Birthday Suit'.

As well as her music, the products and brand as a whole her also influenced by her own experiences as someone who buys and wears makeup regularly.

She explained: "Every time I put on makeup, I’ll find certain things I want to put in the line.

"A great, thicker gloss, or a pearly gloss, or something that I’ve used and will find in an old drawer I remember loving.

“Lord knows, nobody wears more makeup than me, so I know all the little things I want.”

And thanks to that level of passion, Dolly wants to make sure she is hands-on in all areas of the brand.

She said: "I have to be involved in everything, and I sample and try things and say, ‘Oh, that’s not great, let’s go back and do this or that'.

“Whether it being the packaging, where it says my name, I want them to think of me when they use it.”