Dolly Parton likes to wear her "slouchiest clothes" around the house.

The 78-year-old country music legend is known for sporting big hair, huge heels and glitzy dresses when she is performing or making public appearances but admitted that when she is at home she has "junk clothes" to put on, although she still relies on a pair of stilettos to reach the cabinets.

Asked what she wears around the house, she told E! News: "All the slouchiest clothes I have, like everybody else. I have my junk clothes that I'm comfortable in but I usually have a pair of high heels because I can't reach by cabinets with them!"

The 'Jolene' hitmaker - who has previously claimed to have a different wig for every day of the year - was then asked if she would rather be seen without her hair or with a natural complexion and admitted that she hopes neither of those situations ever happen.

She said: "Lord, I hope to never get caught without either because that's all part of it. Probably, without makeup!"

The '9 to 5' singer - who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966 -is the godmother of pop megastar Miley Cyrus and in the late 2000s, she made a handful of appearances as Aunt Dolly on her Disney Channel sitcom 'Hannah Montana'.

In the show, Miley played an ordinary schoolgirl who donned a long blonde wig to perform as the titular pop star at night, and some fans have labelled Dolly a "real-life" version of the character because of her wig-wearing.

Dolly was recently presented with the theory that her elaborate use of wigs and makeup allows her to live a double life like the character on the show.

She said: "I can see that, but who knows… it could be true."