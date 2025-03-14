Donatella Versace is stepping down as Versace creative director.

The 69-year-old designer - who took on the position in 1997 following the murder of her brother Gianni Versace - will take on a brand ambassador role at the fashion house, with former Miu Miu design director Dario Vitale taking her place at the helm.

Donatella said in a statement: "Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me.

I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity."

Donatella vowed to "remain Versace's most passionate supporter".

She added: "In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”

Capri Holdings, who bought Versace in 2018, explained the announcements were part of a "thoughtful succession plan".

Chairman and CEO John D. Idol said: “Today’s announcements were part of a thoughtful succession plan for Versace. Since 1997, Donatella has (...) played an integral role in the company’s global success.

“[Vitale] is a strong design leader, and we are confident that his talent and vision will be instrumental to Versace’s future growth.”

The compant added Donatella plans to "dedicate herself to the support of Versace's philanthropic and charitable endeavours and will remain an advocate for the brand globally".

Meanwhile, Dario hailed his new role a "privilege".

He said: “The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

Versace was founded in Milan in 1978 by Donatella and her brothers Santo and Gianni. It was sold to the Michael Kors group in 2018, which folded into Capri Holdings the following year.

Donatella has dressed some of the biggest stars in the world including Madonna and Beyonce, with her most memorable creations including the green jungle dress Jennifer Lopez wore in 2000 and Michelle Obama's dress for her final state dinner in 2016.