Drake is launching his first eau de parfum.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker has previously released candles and a perfume oil through his Better World Fragrance House company, but on Friday (25.04.25), he will bring out Summer Mink, which will cost $148 and debut via Ulta Beauty, and the product has been in the making for some time.

Matte Babel, chief brand officer of Drake’s DreamCrew, told WWD: “We’ve been going through scents for this for quite some time.

“When you launch your first fragrance, there’s a ton of pressure on what it is, what it’s going to smell like, and all eyes are on that category because it makes up the bulk of the business.”

Drake himself made the decision to move into eau de parfum.

Lori Singer, president of Parlux - who license the brand - said: “That centered on Drake. Carby Musk was so special, but he felt he envisioned that in its purest form as an oil.

“He felt there was an opportunity for something bigger, bolder and statement-making.

“Everything about the brand, we like to say, is about the beauty of juxtaposition, whether it’s the name, the scent or the bottle."

However, Drake's team are not expecting any other major launches in the near future.

Matte said: “Images and products no longer make the profound statement that they used to, a lot of the time.

“You can overwhelm consumers with too many offerings. The more I look at what’s happening, we appreciate curation. Our mandate is to create historical fragrances that people can fall in love with and easily identify.”

The release of Summer Mink marks Ulta's first celebrity-founded men's fragrance.

Linda Suliafu, Ulta’s vice president of fragrance merchandising, said: “We know our guests always want to refresh their scent wardrobes for the new season, and Summer Mink thoughtfully combines preferences and multiple scent families in an innovative and unique way."