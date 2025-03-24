Duran Duran have teamed up with Xerjoff on two new fragrances.

Duran Duran with Xerjoff founder Sergio Momo

The 'Reflex' hitmakers - comprising Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor - spent several months working with the luxury Italian perfume brand on the unisex scents Black Moonlight and NeoRio and found the process similar to when they are writing songs.

Keyboardist Nick said in a statement: "As a band, we have always been interested in arousing people's senses, primarily through sound and vision. The notion of engaging an additional sense in our universe was hugely appealing.

"During the creation of these perfumes, we realised we were striving to achieve similar criteria as we do when writing songs, ultimately aiming for something seductive, unique, and irresistible.

"Xerjoff was the perfect partner for this collaboration, as we already admired their artistry and innovation. Our journey together resulted in two new fragrances, NeoRio and Black Moonlight, each reflecting a different side of Duran Duran. We could not be more thrilled with the results.”

Black Moonlight features a base of patchouli, vetiver, Tonka bean, and benzoin along with bergamot, mandarin, saffron, lavender, Sambac jasmine and hazelnut, while NeoRio has candied fig and rum, elemi absolute, saffron, soft rose oil, Tonka bean and balsam from Peru.

Both perfumes feature Simon Le Bon’s handwritten signature on the flacon and perfume coffret.

Xerjoff founder, Sergio Momo said of the collaboration: “Duran Duran have shaped music and style for over four decades, making them the perfect partners for not just one, but two Xerjoff Blends creations.

"Their innovative spirit helped inspire every element of this project, from the scent to the packaging. Both scents embody the essence of Xerjoff Blends - where artistic visions unite to create a truly unique, multisensory experience. Collaborating with the band members on every detail of this project has been a very special experience."

Both fragrances are on sale now.